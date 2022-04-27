Shands Rd closed after crash involving motorcycle

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were called to the crash at the Halswell Junction and Shands Rds intersection about 7am on Wednesday.
A Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said the crash is blocking Shands Rd at the intersection.
"Shands Rd at the intersection with SH76 Halswell Junction Rd is now fully closed south of the intersection due to a prior crash," the Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.
"Please use an alternative route until this has been cleared.
"Emergency services are on-site and road users should follow their direction."