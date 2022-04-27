Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Shands Rd closed after crash involving motorcycle

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The crash is blocking the southbound lane of Shands Rd at the intersection with Halswell Junction...
    The crash is blocking the southbound lane of Shands Rd at the intersection with Halswell Junction Rd. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island
    One person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle and car collided in Christchurch this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were called to the crash at the Halswell Junction and Shands Rds intersection about 7am on Wednesday.

    A Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said the crash is blocking Shands Rd at the intersection.

    "Shands Rd at the intersection with SH76 Halswell Junction Rd is now fully closed south of the intersection due to a prior crash," the Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

    "Please use an alternative route until this has been cleared.

    "Emergency services are on-site and road users should follow their direction."

     

