'Shovel ready' cycleway steps up a gear

Photo: Newsline

A ‘shovel-ready’ cycleway project in Christchurch is under way.

Work has started on the first section of Te Ara O-Rakipaoa Nor’West Arc cycleway between Cashmere Rd and Annex Rd, while work on a further section along Hansons Lane, Suva St and Ballantyne Ave will start next week.

The cycleway recently won ‘shovel-ready’ Government funding.

The route, which starts near Princess Margaret Hospital, will run north across the western side of the city, eventually connecting to Papanui via Canterbury University.

Extending through Spreydon, Middleton, Riccarton and Bryndwr, it will eventually connect to six different cycleways - the Ōpāwaho River Route, Quarryman’s Trail, Little River Link, South Express, Uni–Cycle and Northern Line.

Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis said the cycling network is already having a major effect on the city, making it safer and easier for people to cycle.

"More people cycling eases the pressure on roads.

"During the pandemic lockdown, we clearly saw the positive impact of less traffic on our streets and environment,” she said.

"The new Nor’West Arc cycleway will provide an alternative travel option by providing easy access to work sites, the University of Canterbury and many primary, intermediate and secondary schools across this side of the city.

"It will cover a busy and populous area of Christchurch that is projected to grow and develop.”

Isaac Construction is building the first section between Cashmere Rd and Annex Rd, and Fulton Hogan will build the section along Hansons Lane, Suva St and Ballantyne Ave.

Much of the route through Spreydon is a shared road space known as a greenway, while separated paths will be built along Domain Tece, Annex Rd, Hansons Lane and Suva St.

The first section is due to be completed early next year.

People can find out more about the work at an information session at the Spreydon Tennis Club, 71 Domain Tce, on Wednesday, September 2, 4.30pm to 6pm.