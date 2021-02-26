Site for new multi-use Hornby centre blessed

The new Hornby centre has been designed by Warren and Mahoney, with input from the community. Image: Newsline

The site on which Hornby’s new $35.7 million multi-use community centre will be built has been blessed ahead of work starting.

Christchurch city councillor Jimmy Chen, who represents the Hornby Ward, said work can now start at the site on the east side of Kyle Park.

"With the site blessed, earth works can now start on site and the community can finally see physical progress being made on their new multi-use centre," he said.

"The wider Hornby community have been campaigning for years to have a library, community and recreation centre in their suburb so today’s site blessing represents a real step forward.

"I know locals will be excited to see the diggers move on site in a couple of weeks and the physical works start."

The new centre has been designed by architectural firm Warren and Mahoney to meet the community and recreational needs of the growing population in the south-west of Christchurch.

The 3600 sq m centre will have a range of community and recreational spaces, including a library, creative activities room, a lane pool, a learn-to-swim pool, a toddlers’ wet play area, a spa pool and a customer services zone.

Jimmy Chen at Friday's blessing. Photo: Newsline

There will also be an expresso bar, and multipurpose rooms that community groups can use for meetings.

City council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said contractor, HEB Construction, has been appointed to carry out earth works at the site in preparation for construction to start in July.

"They will be on site from early March to excavate and backfill the land so that it is ready for the main contractor to start construction in the middle of the year. Our goal is to have the facility ready to open in December 2022," Cox said.

Later this year, the community will be asked to provide feedback on what programmes and services they want see in the centre.