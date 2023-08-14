Six Extinctions, a Canty Museum Popup

Six Extinctions, it’s the first exhibition the Canterbury Museum has launched since it’s taken-up residence in the Centre of Contemporary Art.

The facility has been awaiting the earthquake strengthening and refurbishment of its existing building in Rolleston Ave.

Six Extinctions is all about Dinosaurs – featuring a number of large exhibits that dwarf the viewer, bringing to life a period in the earth’s history long gone.

The apex predator, Tyrannosaurus Rex is the feature exhibit, the life-sized cast that of the largest T Rex ever discovered.

The exhibition comes from a Tasmanian company who produce reproductions of real dinosaur skeletons for museums around the world as well as touring shows.

“Kids love it.” says Stephen Pennruscoe, the Museum’s Head of Public Engagement. “When you come up the stairs, you're greeted by this giant T-Rex. He's kind of scary, but he's kind of not.”

As well as the Six Extinctions exhibition, the exhibition space also contains a selection of the favourite pieces from the museum’s 2.3 million item collection.

The Six Extinctions Exhibition is due to run at Canterbury Museum's pop-up space until early December.

By John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund