Six hurt, two in hospital after fire at Christchurch workshop

A Christchurch car workshop owner says a blaze that sent smoke billowing over the city on Thursday has left his business in "quite a mess".

Smoke was still coming from the roof of the industrial complex on Cass St in Sydenham on Thursday afternoon.

An alert was issued because of the smoke coming from the fire, with nearby residents warned to stay indoors with their windows closed.

At least one school was closed because of the smoke.

Six people were injured, two of whom were taken to hospital.

St John sent five ambulances and three rapid response units to the fire.

It said it treated six people in total at and near the scene, and two were taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

The fire broke out at Auto Inspection Services on Colombo St on Thursday morning. Photo: RNZ / Anna Sargent

Auto Inspection Services owner Nick, who did not wish to provide his last name, said his business was in "quite a mess" and he would likely need to move.

He said he understood the fire was started by a Lithium battery in a neighbouring recycling plant, spreading through the roof of the complex and into his business, he said.

"It appears to me it's gone up into the roof and gone through the roof into our side of the building."

Earlier, firefighters said they believed the blaze spread from a pile of waste and general rubbish, but said it was not clear how it started.

Nick also moved to dispel rumours he had seen online that an electric vehicle in his shop was the cause.

"We have one electric vehicle on site which is my work vehicle and it's completely undamaged."

Photo: Nathan Mckinnon / RNZ

The damage to his business was significant and he expected it would need to relocate.

"I can't see us operating from here any time soon."

RNZ attempted to contact the recycling site, but received no response.

Christchurch's Hagley College is closed for the day because of the smoke coming from a nearby fire.

In a post on Facebook, the College said they had made the decision to close because of the smoke.

"Year 9 & 10 students will be heading to Gym 2 and will be released upon a message from home being sighted. We will make a decision about After 3 later in the day."

Fire and Emergency Incident controller Dave Key said earlier the fire was contained but still burning.

At its height, 50 firefighters and 10 fire engines were battling the Sydenham blaze.