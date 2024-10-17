Six injured, two taken to Christchurch Hospital after Blenheim Rd crash

Six people were injured in a rush-hour car crash on a busy Christchurch road this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash on Blenheim Rd, between Tika and Matipo Sts, at 7.30am on Thursday.

Photo: Chris Lynch Media

Hato Hone St Johnsent two ambulances and took two patients to Christchurch Hospital, one with serious injuries and the other in a moderate condition..

Four other patients were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Chrislynchmedia.com reported this morning there was heavy traffic congestion on Blenheim Rd which remained blocked.

Meanwhile, the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is warning motorists to expect delays of up to 30 minutes between 10am and noon on Friday following a prior fatal crash near the SH7 Springs Junction to Hanmer Springs turnoff (Lewis Pass).

A site inspection is taking place at the scene where a person was killed and two others injured in the two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The highway was closed for nearly 12 hours between the Hanmer Springs turnoff and Springs Junction on Sunday while the serious crash unit examined the scene.