Thursday, 29 April 2021

Small plane crash-lands at Christchurch Airport

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The light aircraft landed without wheels after midday today. Photo: NZ Herald
    The light aircraft landed without wheels after midday today. Photo: NZ Herald
    A small plane has landed on its belly at Christchurch International Airport.

    The light aircraft made the landing without wheels after midday today.

    Two airport emergency rescue vehicles were at the scene, just south of the main terminal building.

    There was no sign of fire.

    Two occupants of the light plane are safe with no injuries, a police spokesperson said.

    Planes were continuing to land on the east-west runway.

    An airport spokeswoman said: "There has been an incident at Christchurch Airport where a light aircraft had a mechanical issue and landed with its wheels up, just south of the intersection of the two airport runways.

    "The airport remains open and continuing to operate as work continues with various agencies."

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter