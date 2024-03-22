Smoke on Port Hills likely from 'controlled burn-offs'

The aftermath of the December fire. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Fire crews investigating reports of smoke on the Port Hills on Friday afternoon believe it likely came from "controlled burn-offs".

Fire and Emergency NZ said several crews were sent to the scene after smoke was seen in the Hillsborough and Cashmere areas.

"Our crews have not found any signs of active fire on the Port Hills this afternoon," Fenz said.

"We believe the smoke to be from controlled burn-offs that have been taking place in the wider area - not on the Port Hills themselves, where there is a total fire ban in place.

"Thanks to everyone who was vigilant and called 111 this afternoon. It's the right thing to do. We are always ready to respond."

Firefighters in Governors Bay reported seeing a “haze” near the Sign of the Bellbird, but no sightings of fire.