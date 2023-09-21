Snow, rain and wind warnings across Canterbury

Snow, rain and wind warnings are in place across large parts of Canterbury over the coming days.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, south of Arthur's Pass, from 6pm Thursday to 10pm on Friday.

"Expect 250 to 350 mm of rain about the main divide, and 100 to 150mm within 20km farther east. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm per hour about the divide. Thunderstorms possible. Rain turning to snow from late Friday morning or during the afternoon."

A heavy snow warning is also in place for inland Canterbury, north of the Rangitata River, from 4pm Friday to 6am on Saturday and the Mackenzie Country and inland Canterbury, south of the Rangitata River, from 9am to midnight on Friday.

"There is still some uncertainty on how low the snow will fall, but expect 20 to 30cm of snow to accumulate above 400 metres and possibly up to 10cm as low as 100 metres."

A strong wind warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country and a strong wind watch has been issued for the Canterbury Plains and Christchurch, including Banks Peninsula, until midnight tonight.

Cantabrians should expect "severe gale northwesterlies with damaging gusts of 140 km/h in exposed places, mainly this afternoon and evening", MetService said.

A heavy snow watch is in place for Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes from 6am until 3pm tomorrow.

Heavy rain in the region is expected to turn to snow above 500m with heavy snowfall possible above 700m.

The warnings come as a cold front moves up the country from today.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers, Fiordland, Southland and Clutha.

Up to 300mm of rain is expected in the Southern Alps with possible thunderstorms accompanying lower levels further east.

Southland and Clutha can expect 50 to 80mm of rain, especially northwest of Lumsden until about 6pm today. Peak rates of 10 to 15 mm/h are likely.

The rest of Otago, including Dunedin, is under a heavy rain watch for 24 hours from 11am today.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall this afternoon as a southerly kicks in and sends temperatures plummeting from 20degC this morning to 10degC by 6pm.

Balclutha (26.2), Oban in Stewart Island(23.5), Orari near Ashburton (28.2) and Tautuku in the Catlins (25.6) all hit their warmest September day on record yesterday.

-ODT Online and Star News