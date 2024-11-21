'Some councillors just think that money falls out of the sky' - Mayor Phil Mauger

Phil Mauger. Photo: RNZ

Some Christchurch city councillors are under the belief money falls out of the sky, Mayor Phil Mauger says.

The council will have to grapple with another rates blowout in the coming financial year, as staff briefed councillors this week that the forecast 8.48 percent average rates increase for 2025/26 is already set to climb to 9.06 percent.

In June, the council signed off on a long-term plan which saw average residential rates climb by 9.9 per cent this financial year, 8.48 next year and dropping to 5.8 after that.

However, the latest figures showed the 8.48 per cent figure had climbed to 9.06 and the 5.8 per cent forecast for 2026/27 was now up to 8.5 percent.

Mauger said the council had to at least bring the figure back down to 8.48 per cent, if not lower, before consulting with the public next year.

"Some councillors just think that money falls out of the sky," he told RNZ.

"I'm being very realistic on what I want. But, as I say - I don't like hiding behind it - but, I'm only one voice around the table and I haven't got a a majority council and there's a lot of things there we can say 'right, do we really need it?' And, if we haven't got the dough, we don't really need it."

The council committed to not cut service levels during the long-term plan process and changing that would mean going through the process again.

But Mauger said there was fat in the system which could still be cut without the need to substantially deviate from the long-term plan.

"We've just got to look at . . . every which way we can save some money because people pay the rates and expect the service," he said.

"The last thing we want to do is chop service, so we've got to chop some other things that until we get some money, let's just high-ho on these projects."

While interest rates had started to drop, ratepayers' budgets were still tight and the council had "to be frugal", he said.

Election year looms

Next year is an election year and Mauger was handed the mayoral chains in 2022 after promises of keeping rates down.

Asked how he felt to have been in charge during some of the city's highest rates rises - though it was not unique to Christchurch - he responded: "Not very good".

"When I stood I said two or three per cent and, hand on heart, I thought it could. But then we had insurance, which our premiums went up to about $40 million for the year. We've got interest rates, which have gone up and 25 cents in every rate dollar that we collect goes in debt servicing.

"We've got to get our debt down, so if we stop spending money on things and pay a bit of stuff off, sell a bit of - not strategic assets - but sell a bit of stuff, we've got lying around . . . and just tidy stuff up."