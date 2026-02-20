Special meeting to decide historic club's future

The historic Lyttelton Club leased its building on Dublin St to the Armadillos restaurant chain in August following financial troubles. Photo: Supplied

The 154-year-old Lyttelton Club will decide whether to remain a member of Clubs NZ at a special meeting on Sunday.

Members will also review a proposed draft constitution, possibly vote on a new committee and decide whether to continue its membership as a club without a premises.

Clubs NZ chief executive officer Lucy Waterreus said she was aware of discussions at the Lyttelton Club about leaving the association, but did not know a meeting had been set.

The cost of being a member of Clubs NZ is $4.50 plus GST per financial member of the club. As of the 2025 financial year, Lyttelton Club had about 650 members.

Waterreus said the association provides advocacy for its members at a local and central government level, as well as connecting clubs across the country and allows members to visit other member clubs while travelling.

The club leased its building on Dublin St to the Armadillos restaurant chain last year following financial troubles. The meeting will be held there at 1pm.

Lyttelton Club governance group member Steve Gallop said at the time, a “declining and ageing membership” meant leasing the building to the South Island hospitality chain was the best financial option.

Armadillos Lyttelton venue manager Zac Adams said the club does not use the premises and does not have a club night.

Gallop, Mark Hughes and Dwayne Pool make up the club’s current governance group.

An email sent to members said they are happy to continue in their current roles, looking after building maintenance for the tenant and ensuring it is brought up to code.

Gallop declined to comment about the meeting or what its membership is now.

A meeting was held in March last year to discuss future options for the club after the governance group said it lacked enough support from members and could not remain open.

However, after it was revealed in February the club planned to close, an email was sent out to members.

Governance group member Dwayne Pool said the original email “said nothing about the club closing or being in financial difficulty” and claimed the media misrepresented the situation.

The email did state the club would be weighing up options, but “either way, the Lyttelton Club will close”.

Leasing was a proposed option in the March meeting along with a full sale or turning the building into a community centre.

It is not the first time the club has experienced financial woes. It came close to shutting in December 2022 due to pandemic-related pressures and insurance issues.