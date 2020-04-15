Speeding drivers inspires installation of DIY pedestrian crossing

SAFETY: Residents took issues into their own hands and installed a pedestrian crossing painted on Mahars Rd, Mairehau. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch residents have come up with a novel way to stop speeding motorists on city streets.

About a week ago, a pedestrian crossing was painted on Mahars Rd, near Westminster St, Mairehau,

Those responsible for the illegal paint job still remained a mystery.

Resident Islay Christophers said although the intentions seemed good, the crossing posed a greater safety risk for pedestrians.

Children could mistake the crossing as being legitimate whereas drivers may not treat it as being genuine.

“I don’t know the motivation behind it as I didn’t do it, but speeding is definitely a problem on our street,” she said.

“It’s really concerning given we have a primary school just down the road.”

The absence of cars on roads during the lockdown has encouraged some to use the streets as racing tracks, putting those out for exercise at more risk of getting hurt.

Nearby, there is a school, a childcare facility and the neighbourhood park with 40km/h speed limits on some streets.

Ms Christophers believed the safer-speed zones should be extended to more streets in the area.

A number of speeding drivers have been caught in the city in recent weeks, including a man who was clocked travelling at 179km/h on a road just out of Christchurch. A motorcyclist also evaded police during a high-speed chase.