Sperm whale stranded on sandbar at Christchurch beach dies

The whale is currently stranded on the ocean side of a sandbar. Photo: Project Jonah

A whale stranded on the sandbar of a Christchurch beach has died despite efforts from environmental organisations to rescue it.

Environmental organisation Project Jonah said last night that it was assisting in efforts to aid the sperm whale on South New Brighton Beach in Christchurch alongside Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga and the Department of Conservation(Doc).

In an update this morning, Project Jonah said the whale had died.

“Large whales like this one pose a huge [logistical] challenge for a refloat due to their size and weight and often they have underlying health conditions which is likely the reason for them stranding,” the organisation posted online.

“In New Zealand there have only been four successful refloats of sperm whales - the last one being in Timaru in 2020.”

Project Jonah said it was the fifth sperm whale that had died in the last month, following three strandings in Northland and one in Mahia,

Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri were performing a karakia and would work with Doc to remove the whale.

The whale was alive as of 9.30pm.

It was stranded on the ocean side of a sandbar, which was too deep to walk to.

Project Jonah decided late last night not to remain in the water overnight and to resume the rescue this morning.

“Please assist the response by respecting any restrictions put in place by DOC, Ngāi Tūāhuriri, Project Jonah or the Police, and by not heading to the beach to sightsee,” Project Jonah said.

Project Jonah is an environmental organisation dedicated to the protection of whales, dolphins and seals and the oceans they call home.

Whale or dolphin strandings can be reported to the Doc emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) or 0800 4 WHALE (Project Jonah).