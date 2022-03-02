Springing back from attack trauma

Three years after being wounded in a white-supremacist terror attack, Temel Atacocugu is walking the same route the terrorist took from Dunedin to Christchurch — but the survivor’s aim is to support peace and unity, rather than hatred and division.

Mr Atacocugu’s 350km marathon journey is due to end on March 15 as he joins commemorations at Al Noor mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre to mark the third anniversary of the attacks that killed 51 people and injured dozens more.

He was sent off in an emotional ceremony in the Octagon yesterday afternoon, surrounded by supporters.

He shared the story of 3-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim killed in the terror attack.

Mr Atacocugu recalled seeing Mucaad playing and hugging his family at Al Noor mosque that day.

He said he smiled at the time, but just 10 minutes later the young boy’s lifeless body was lying beside him.

"I forgot my own pain and started crying from the depth of my heart," Mr Atacocugu said.

Surrounded by supporters in the Octagon, Temel Atacocugu is walking from Dunedin to Christchurch to commemorate the March 15, 2019, terror attack. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

From that moment on he could only think about his own sons, whom he brought to New Zealand to raise in peace — a peace that had been shattered, he said.

Before starting his walk north Mr Atacocugu said he felt amazing despite his injuries.

He was struck by nine bullets during the March 15, 2019, terror attack. Five bullets hit his legs The injuries had a major impact on his daily life and his ability to walk.

He was confident his trip would be a success; he was a man of faith, stubborn and highly motivated.

"I will do this for our future kids and I will do this for our children; nothing can stop me," he said.

The perpetrator of the terrorist attack travelled to Christchurch out of hatred and to serve an extremist ideology, but three years later Mr Atacocugu said he was making the same journey as a survivor to spread a message of peace.

His send-off from Dunedin yesterday included speeches by Dunedin city councillor Marie Laufiso, Mayor Aaron Hawkins, Otago Muslim Association chairman Dr Mohammed Rizwan, I Am Hope national ambassador Tai Tupou and Dunedin multi-ethnic council president Dr Lux Selvanesan.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz