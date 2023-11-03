St Albans house fire treated as suspicious

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Berwick St just before 5am. Photo: George Heard

A house fire in Christchurch early this morning is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said three trucks were called to the property on Berwick St in St Albans just before 5am on Friday.

The spokesperson said everyone at the house had been accounted for and there were no injuries.

The fire at Berwick St, St Albans, is being treated as suspicious. Photo: George Heard

Crews were still dampening down hotspots at the property on Friday morning.

A fire investigator will be at the scene as a possible arson investigation gets under way.

Meanwhile, four people were injured in a fire reported just after 6am on Friday at a property in Waikiwi, Invercargill.