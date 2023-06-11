Stabbing in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person was taken to Christchurch Hospital on Sunday morning suffering moderate injuries from a stabbing in Addington.
An area near Lyttelton Street and Lincoln Road was cordoned off until daylight.
Saturday night had been typically noisy with the Crusaders and the Fijian Drua playing nearby though was nothing out of the ordinary according to locals.
The victim was later discharged while the Police completed scene examinations.