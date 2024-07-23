Stadium construction enters challenging phase

The construction of Christchurch's new $683 million central city stadium has entered one of its most challenging phases.

Christchurch City Council project director Kent Summerfield said work has started on the roof supports at Te Kaha - now also known as One New Zealand Stadium.

"On site we’ve hit another exciting milestone during the month. We’re now halfway through the radial truss installation, with 20 of the 40 total now fabricated and in place,” said Summerfield.

"Installation of the radial diaphragm modules, which cantilever off the radial trusses, is also progressing well and is substantially advanced in the southern area."

Summerfield said six of the prefabricated modules are now in place and work to infill each module is under way in the south stand.

There are now about 350 people working on site each day. Photo: Newsline

Work on the roof supports will lead into "one of the most complex parts of the project - installing the roof of the covered stadium", Summerfield said.

"The roof installation represents a particularly challenging aspect of the build, and the team are working very hard and proactively to ensure we stay on track.

"About 350 people are working on the site each day to make it happen. Collectively, the team has now clocked over 900,000 work hours.

"The video also offers a look inside the corporate boxes in the west stand. The four-storey stand is a hive of construction activity, with crews currently working on service installations, wall framing, and glazing."

Summerfield said the project remains within budget and on track to open in April 2026.