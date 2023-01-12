'Stand up straight': Teen accused of jumping on mum, baby in tent scolded by judge

A teenager accused of jumping on a tent where a mother and her newborn baby lay inside, causing them to be rushed to hospital, will keep his name a secret - for now.

The 18-year-old, charged with assault, appeared at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday morning, appearing tired as the judge told him to “stand up straight”.

On December 17, police responded to a report of a “disorder” at a gathering in Heberden Ave, Scarborough, about 10pm.

Christchurch imam Gamal Fouda told Stuff a young man jumped on the tent in Scarborough Park, Sumner, while the woman and her 3-week-old baby lay inside.

The mother and baby were taken to hospital.

The baby was uninjured but the mother suffered a sore neck and a cut foot, Fouda said.

The teenager was prevented from leaving the scene by a group of people, including Fouda, until police arrived.

In a statement at the time, police said they were looking into the incident, including whether there was any hate or “racial motivation”.

The man’s lawyer asked the judge to continue interim name suppression while police were still making inquiries.

This was opposed by media. However, Judge Mark Callaghan granted the young man interim name suppression at his last court appearance because of the “hardship” to his family if his name was made public.

The teen was remanded on bail and will appear again on January 26 to enter pleas and the issue of name suppression will be heard.

-By Emily Moorhouse

Open Justice multimedia journalist