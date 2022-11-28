Monday, 28 November 2022

Stolen car crashes into Heathcote River

    A stolen car has ended up in the Heathcote River this morning.

    Emergency services responded to a report that the car was in the river, near the intersection of Garlands Road and Aynsley Terrace, about 6am on Monday.

    No one was in the car, which was stolen, a police spokeswoman said.

    The crash scene has been cordoned off by police.

    It is understood the vehicle was involved in at least one incident overnight, including an alleged smash-and-grab at a vape store in Linwood.