Stolen car crashes into Heathcote River

A stolen car has ended up in the Heathcote River this morning.

Emergency services responded to a report that the car was in the river, near the intersection of Garlands Road and Aynsley Terrace, about 6am on Monday.

No one was in the car, which was stolen, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash scene has been cordoned off by police.

It is understood the vehicle was involved in at least one incident overnight, including an alleged smash-and-grab at a vape store in Linwood.