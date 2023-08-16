Stolen car smashes into property

A Christchurch woman has been traumatised after a stolen car crashed into her property and the occupants threatened to kill her, Chris Lynch Media has reported.

Carolyn, who asked for her last name not to be used, said she was sitting in her bedroom when a car entered her property at high speed on July 26.

"The car became stuck on my lawn. Their behaviour and appearance made it obvious the car was stolen so I rang 111 straight away," she said.

"I was on the phone with police for quite some time pleading for them to arrive as they were going around my property and smashing my chair to help them get the car out."

Carolyn said the vehicle occupants were acting aggressively, with one telling her they were coming back to get her.

"You could see the evil in his eyes, it looked like he was on drugs," she said.

“They were threatening me, saying they’ll come back and kill me."

Carolyn said her neighbourhood is usually quiet and peaceful.

"They left behind an electric drill, which I showed the police, who in my opinion, haven't taken this at all seriously, despite repeatedly contacting them asking if the offenders had been caught."

“It was just such a shock to have this happen when you least expect it.”

A police spokesperson said they received a report of people acting threateningly, and a vehicle driving onto private property on Golf Links Road, Shirley, at around 3.55pm on the 26 July.

“Around the time of the incident, Police received multiple reports of antisocial driving behaviour believed to be related to the same vehicle.

"Enquiries determined the vehicle involved was stolen, believed to be displaying stolen plates", the spokesperson said.