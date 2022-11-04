Strong turnout for meeting on tackling crime in Woolston

Concerns about alcohol-related harm in Woolston were raised at a meeting on Monday Photo: Supplied

A heated meeting took place in Woolston this week to address residents’ concerns about rising crime.

Organised by Banks Peninsula MP Tracey McLellan and community board members, the meeting on Monday night was attended by about 50 people, including police.

There were concerns raised about begging, drug deals, as well as anti-social and aggressive behaviour in the Woolston area.

Heather McLean from Studio Hair in Woolston attended the meeting, and said she doesn’t feel safe at work because of threats and abuse.

She also said beggars were bothering customers.

Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board chairman Paul McMahon, a Woolston resident, also attended the meeting.

McMahon said it went well and was “very constructive”.

Roy Appley.

He thought that “50 people coming out on a Monday night is a really positive sign”.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said at the meeting begging had become “quite disturbing” and had led to multiple instances of harm.

He cited drugs, alcohol and mental health issues, and said it was difficult to police people with these issues.

Suggested solutions included a community liaison, increasing the police presence in the area, expanding a speed limit zone and an alcohol ban.

A community board member said that an alcohol ban proposal was being worked on.

-By Dylan Walker