Strong winds set to buffet Chch, fire risk warning

Winds of up to 130km/h could batter the South Island this weekend and heighten the risk of fires.

A weather watch is in place for northwest gales in Canterbury and Christchurch from 9pm tomorrow until 11am on Sunday.

Severe gales are also forecast for the Canterbury high country from 4am tomorrow until noon on Sunday.

A strong wind warning is in place for Otago and Southern Lakes from 11pm tonight until 10am on Sunday, and in Southland and Fiordland from 6pm tonight until 6am on Sunday.

MetService is expecting northwest gales to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120km/h and possibly 130km/h in Otago and Southern Lakes.

The strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said gusty winds were likely to affect much of the South Island over the weekend.

"130km/h gusts are possible in exposed places and extra precaution should be taken around fire safety," he said.

With high temperatures also expected over the weekend, Fire and Emergency New Zealand has moved the Otago Central Zone into a restricted fire season.

''With these winds predicted and little or no relief insight regardless of the cold front coming through later in the weekend our fire indices for the Central Zone, particularly our grass fuels, will not receive enough moisture to keep us operating under an open fire season,'' it said in a post on social media.

