Student musicians set to put on a show

Te Aratai students rehearse for their first official music night since the school reopened in May. Photo: Supplied

A group of Christchurch school students are getting ready to present a night of musical performances this evening.

About 40 Te Aratai College students have organised the school’s first official music night for the community since its reopening in May.

Te Aratai Music Night is set to feature 18 musical performances, with the students in years 9-13 covering many genres.

The free event will take place at Te Puna, the school’s 650-seat auditorium, from 6-9pm on Wednesday.

Student Connor Armstrong said the event is a result of students coming together to prepare and plan after two years of the pandemic.

“The new school has become host to an extremely high standard of learning - including specialty programmes within the music department.”