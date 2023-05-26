Students call for radical climate action

Protest organisers called out some big companies for 'Greenwashing' ... faking a clean green image.

"We want climate action now". That was the call from around 200 Christchurch students who skipped class on Friday afternoon to take part in the nationwide School Strike 4 Climate march. Rallies were held in fifteen locations across the country, demanding more radical climate action from the Government. Protesters were encouraged to walk or bike to the rally.

Rally Co-Organiser Aurora Garner-Randolph said the impact of climate change is getting worse and worse and they want to do the best they can to ensure future generations have a liveable future. "We know that we're in a climate crisis right now and extreme weather events are heating up. But despite that, we're seeing very minimal action from the government, very minimal action from our local council and we're here to demand that we see more".

Some protesters were also calling for a halt to the proposed Tarras airport. Other demands included lowering the voting age to 16, and funding farmers to transition to regenerative farming.

Rally organisers also called out companies they claim are guilty of 'greenwashing'.. using clean green images to help improve their marketing. "Greenwashing is a pretty common marketing tactic that we see popping up in these big oil companies, these big flight companies, these big dairy companies that are actually the biggest climate criminals in our country". Garner-Randolph said this was their second protest march this year, and admits the school students are hoping to do more.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air