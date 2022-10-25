Students designing new footbridge for Christchurch red zone

The site of the planned fourth pedestrian bridge in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor. Photo: Newsline

City council staff and Canterbury University students are collaborating on a fourth pedestrian bridge for the former Christchurch red zone.

Seven civil engineering and fine arts students are working on concept drawings for the new Dallington bridge in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor. The footbridge will be situated near Robson Ave and provide the final river crossing for the future City to Sea Pathway.

In May the Snell Place footbridge opened in the former red zone, one of three pedestrian bridges built with a $13.7 million grant from the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust. The riverside Dallington Landing was also part of the package. The Avondale footbridge and Dallington Landing opened in March, while the Medway St footbridge was opened in May.

Andrew Rutledge. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the third and fourth-year UC students were given the dimensions, budget and cultural narrative of the area around the planned bridge near Robson Ave.

They are exploring ways to incorporate sustainability into their design, he said.

"This is a great example of finding ways that we can involve the community in the development of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor Regeneration Area," Rutledge says.

"The students are very motivated and are already looking at how they can use recycled materials in the design, as well as different ways to portray the cultural narrative for the area."

Third-year civil engineering student Giselle Dousti says being involved in a project that has real-world application was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

" It’s really exciting to work on something in real life, and it’s been a great opportunity to work with the fine arts students on how we can bring their creative ideas to life," she said.

The students are checking in with the council’s red zone team regularly as their design progresses.

Mana whenua and key groups will review and provide feedback on the bridge concepts.

Council staff will then undertake cost and concept reviews, incorporate structural requirements and safety standards, and finalise the design.

Construction of the new bridge is scheduled to start in winter 2023 and it should be open by the next summer.