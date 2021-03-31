Students doing their bit to make rivers drinkable

Villa Maria College students Katie Emms, Gabby Kennedy, Lucy Hine, Annika Palmer and Minnie Edwards clearing the weeds at Corfe Reserve. Photo: Supplied

Villa Maria College students have been getting their hands dirty cleaning up their local environment.

In partnership with the Drinkable Rivers programme, year 10 students spent a morning clearing weeds and rubbish from Ōtākaro Avon River at the Corfe Reserve, just around the corner from the college.

“The girls understand just how important it is for our precious Ōtākaro Avon River to be clean and healthy, and part of this process is clearing rubbish and weeds from the banks of the river,” director of religious education Thomas Newton said.

“The students spent time identifying weeds and removing them from the site, along with any rubbish that had collected there. They then planted carefully selected trees, shrubs and grasses native to the area, that will grow and flourish in years to come.”

Year 10 student Maria Iskander plants a native harakeke at the Avon River. Photo: Supplied

Students in all year levels at the college have been participating in the Drinkable Rivers programme, which has included taking samples from the river and analysing these samples to check the health of the water.

“We know the girls are passionate about being sustainable and doing their bit for the environment, and this gives them more knowledge and opportunities to really play an active role in improving the health of Ōtākaro Avon River,” Newton said.

“This is education outside of the classroom at its best. The girls are learning about native and non-native species, understanding what plants are appropriate for the environment and putting in the hard work to greatly improve that section of the river.

“It’s hoped that the students will share this knowledge with those around them and feel empowered to continue this good work in their own community.”