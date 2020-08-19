Students part of massive planting effort in red zone

Led by Christ’s College head of physics teacher David Newton, students from high schools across Christchurch helped plant thousands of native trees in New Brighton’s red zone. Photo: Supplied

High school students across the city have planted thousands of native trees in part of New Brighton’s red zone this year - and plan to add another 10,000 over the next four years.

An additional planting day has been planned for the end of the month, where the students will add a further 1100 native trees and plants at Chimera Cres.

The students, who will be joined with members from the local community, are from Shirley Boys’ High, Avonside Girls’ High, Christchurch Girls’ High, Linwood College, Rawhiti School, Heaton Intermediate, Christ’s College, St Margaret’s College, Rangi Ruru Girls’ School, St Andrew’s College and Cathedral Grammar.

Head of physics at Christ’s College David Newton is responsible for leading the ambitious project which began last year.

"Over the next four years we’re going to complete the current area we’re working on, plant the QE II Adventure Nature Trail and start another large block, which is currently under negotiation with the Christchurch City Council,” he said.

The planting was an opportunity for the students to practically realise the "positive impact" they can have on the community, and the planet, by contributing their part.

"Our work will grow a forest that will be a lasting memorial for their efforts,” he said.

"It demonstrates the power ordinary people have to change our city, country and the planet by helping mitigate climate change and increasing biodiversity."

Twenty different species of native trees and grasses will be planted, including pittosporum, ake ake, totara, flax, carex secta, and lophomyrtus.

Said Newton: "We’ve selected these plants to provide both habitat and food for native birds and lizards.

"We want to see more native birds in Christchurch, and this is a huge opportunity to plant a forest that runs as a green spine through the city.

"The best thing you can do to encourage native birdlife back to the city is to plant trees that become a year-round supply of bird food."

Newton welcomes help from the community if they have an hour or two to spare.

He urges people to bring their own spades, but that tools were available for use if needed.

The replanting work is being undertaken in conjunction with city council parks and Land Information New Zealand.