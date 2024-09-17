Supermarkets banned from selling booze

More than 30 New World supermarkets across the South Island will have their off-licenses suspended for 48 hours for breaching online alcohol advertising rules.

The Alcohol Regulation and Licensing Authority (ARLA) released its reserved decision on Friday, ordering a 48-hour suspension of 32 supermarkets' licences to sell alcohol in the South Island.

Police inspector Ian Paulin sought the suspension of liquor licences for a total 35 New World stores for an alleged violation of The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act earlier this year.

The breaches relate to the online promotion of DB Export Gold and Ultra Low Carb products on 9 January that was advertised at a 26.1 per cent mark down for club card owners.

Under Section 237 1B of the Act, the promotion of discounts of alcohol products of more than 25 per cent is prohibited, unless on licensed premises.

A two-day hearing in front of the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority was held in the Christchurch District Court last month.

It included stores in Christchurch, Alexandra, Ashburton, Balclutha, Blenheim, Cromwell, Dunedin, Kaikoura, Oamaru, Wānaka, Westport and Queenstown.

In its decision, the authority found 32 of the stores in breach, suspending their off-licences for 48 hours - most of which will begin at 7am on Tuesday, October 8.

In a statement, police said it was "clear, fair and transparent" throughout the process.

"[Police] previously warned the chain for the same breach including advertising a 50 per cent discount, double the allowed 25 per cent.

"Police are dedicated to seeing less alcohol-related harm in our communities, and ensuring licence holders are responsibly selling alcohol is key."

Further in its statement, police said 84 per cent of all alcohol consumed in New Zealand was purchased at an off-licence, and consumed in public places or homes without the controls of an on-licence premises, such as a bar or tavern.

"Despite only having 10 per cent of all the off-licenses in the country, supermarkets sell 31 per cent of all alcohol consumed.

"Selling that volume of alcohol comes with certain obligations, one of which is to ensure the responsible advertising of alcohol.

"Cheap alcohol is more likely to be purchased by those that experience the most harm from alcohol, including heavy drinkers, young people, and Māori and Pasifika.

"It is our responsibility to help minimise that harm, and ensuring compliance with licensing regulations is one of the ways we do this."

There is a total of 40 New World stores throughout the South Island.