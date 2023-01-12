Support at the heart of club

Otago Phoenix Club treasurer Chris Worth says the group is reaching out to help more people with cardiac rehabilitation. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Chris Worth is lucky to be alive.

After a stint at Christchurch Hospital he ended up at Dunedin Hospital where he had a quadruple bypass.

After his surgery, he was introduced to the Otago Phoenix Club as part of his ongoing rehabilitation.

That could be said for most of the members of the Otago Phoenix Club.

Since 1968, the club has provided cardiac recovery and rehabilitation sessions, the first club in New Zealand to do so, as well as being one of the first rehabilitation clubs in the world.

Mr Worth said he was lucky as he did not have a heart attack.

"I had my cardiac event in 2005, and that involved a quadruple bypass."

He had been in Nelson for work and went out for dinner.

While he was walking back to his accommodation via a bridge over the Maitai River he realised something was wrong.

"I ended up leaning on the railing of the bridge with blood coming up into my mouth."

He learned later what he had was congestive heart failure.

"The heart wasn’t capable of moving the blood into and out of the lungs properly."

He has now been a member for about 17 years, and is also treasurer of the club.

Club members take part in regular gym sessions with physiotherapists.

Typical sessions include a warm-up, a circuit of exercise machines and a warm-down with stretching.

"All our sessions are supervised," Mr Worth said.

The group has a social aspect as well, with members forming a walking group and helping maintain the Green Hut Track in the past.

But the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic had seen hesitation by some members to return to the regular club sessions, and the group had experienced a drop-off of new members.

Now, as the Covid-19 challenges begin to lessen, the group is hoping to encourage new and existing members to once again reap the benefits of connecting with the club.

"This specifically is a club for people who have survived some sort of cardiac event, and are looking for exercise as part of their rehabilitation.

"For most of us it is ongoing ... it is being fit for life," Mr Worth said.

Visit otagophoenix.nz for details.

