Surprise gift for Akaroa volunteer firefighters

Photo: Supplied

Akaroa volunteer firefighters received a heartfelt surprise after a weekly training night.

Rebecca and Ross Herring dropped by with a painting to recognise the firefighters help during the massive deluge on the peninsula last year.

Rebecca and Ross and their two dogs were put up at the fire station after the hillside around their home and property began to shift dramatically in the early hours of July 23.

After being assisted by the brigade, the fire station was quickly converted to allow the Herrings to shelter from the storm.

Photo: Supplied

Said Rebecca: “I am no good at baking, but I can paint.

"This painting is in recognition of the amazing Akaroa Fire Brigade, who evacuated us and our two dogs when we made an urgent call for help.

"We suffered major landslides on our property, which also threatened our home.

"We are deeply grateful for their amazing support and help that night.

"Akaroa is truly blessed to have such outstanding people who volunteer their time, courage and bravery to keep us safe, especially when we need them most.”