Photo: ODT file

A man who allegedly robbed a Christchurch business at gunpoint this morning is still on the run from police.

Police were called to a Main South Rd business in Islington about 11.20am on Thursday where the incident was reported.

A police spokesperson said a man allegedly entered the business with a gun and told staff to empty the till. The man then left in a vehicle.

The spokesperson said police are investigating the incident.