Suspected Christchurch homicide victim named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera, a Colombian national, had been a resident in New Zealand for 10 years.
Herrera, 37, was found dead at her home in Addington on Saturday night, police said.
"Juliana's next of kin in Colombia have been notified and are being supported by the New Zealand Police and Victim Support."
The scene at Grove Rd was sealed off, with armed police and 10 vehicles on site over the weekend.
A homicide investigation was launched on Sunday.
Police are continuing to examine the scene and expect to be there until the end of the week.
A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday.