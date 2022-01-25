Suspected Christchurch homicide victim named

The body of a woman who was found on Saturday at a Christchurch property has been identified.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera, a Colombian national, had been a resident in New Zealand for 10 years.

Herrera, 37, was found dead at her home in Addington on Saturday night, police said.

"Juliana's next of kin in Colombia have been notified and are being supported by the New Zealand Police and Victim Support."

Police launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in Christchurch on Saturday. Photo: NZME

Police have not made any arrests and Anderson said inquiries are continuing in the area to account for activity at the scene in the 24 hours prior to the body being found on Saturday night.

The scene at Grove Rd was sealed off, with armed police and 10 vehicles on site over the weekend.

A homicide investigation was launched on Sunday.

Police are continuing to examine the scene and expect to be there until the end of the week.

A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday.