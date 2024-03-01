Suspicious fire in Hornby under investigation

The fire was in a block of businesses. Photo: Facebook / Greater Hornby Residents Association

A fire on the first floor of a commercial building in Christchurch is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the blaze on Shands Rd, near Amyes Rd, in Hornby about 11.30pm on Wednesday.

A FENZ spokesperson said crews from the Wigram, Spreydon, Ilam and Christchurch City stations attended.

The fire was extinguished by about 12.10am.

A scene guard was stationed outside the building overnight and a fire investigator was at the scene on Thursday morning.