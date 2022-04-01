Suspicious house fire in Christchurch

Several crews have been battling a suspicious house fire in Edgeware this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said three fire appliances were called to the house on Edgeware Rd just before 1pm on Friday.

Large plumes of smoke were seen wafting across the area from about 1pm.

Fire crews remained at the scene this afternoon to dampen down any hotspots.

A Fenz spokesperson said the house was "well involved" in flames when crews arrived.

The blaze also spread to an adjoining garage.

Edgeware Rd was closed on Friday afternoon between Geraldine and Barbadoes Sts. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The property was thought to be vacant, and no one was in the house at the time of the fire, the spokesperson said.

The blaze is being treated as suspicious and a fire safety investigator is due at the property later today.

Edgeware Rd was closed this afternoon between Geraldine St and Barbadoes St.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air