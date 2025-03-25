Sydenham lockdown: 70-year-old to appear in court

A police car at the scene of yesterday's lockdown. Photo: RNZ

A 70-year-man will appear in court today, charged with threatening a dwelling, after his neighbourhood in the Christchurch suburb of Sydenham was locked down for several hours on Monday.

A number of nearby homes and businesses were evacuated and a 100-metre cordon was put in place around the Percival Street address.

Nearby residents told RNZ there had been a bomb threat.

Police took the man into custody without incident on Monday evening, and residents were let back into their homes about 6pm.