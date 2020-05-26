Take a Kid Fishing event cancelled

Organisers of the annual Take a Kid Fishing event, held at The Groynes, have been forced to cancel the popular day out due to uncertainty presented by Covid-19.

It was due to be held in September.

Take a Kid Fishing has been running for 31 years, with thousands of children getting immense enjoyment from the event, which is run by Kids Fishing Charitable Trust.

A number of factors were considered before the decision to cancel was made:

An imminent need to confirm supply of fish for the event

Current gathering size restrictions and physical spacing requirements which would limit the overall number of attendees

The need to manage the well-being of our volunteers and attendees - many are older adults and some with underlying health conditions

The organisers have assured fans of the event that they will be working closely with The Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust to bring the event back for 2021.