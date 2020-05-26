Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Take a Kid Fishing event cancelled

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Organisers of the annual Take a Kid Fishing event, held at The Groynes, have been forced to cancel the popular day out due to uncertainty presented by Covid-19.

    It was due to be held in September.

    Take a Kid Fishing has been running for 31 years, with thousands of children getting immense enjoyment from the event, which is run by Kids Fishing Charitable Trust.

    A number of factors were considered before the decision to cancel was made:

    • An imminent need to confirm supply of fish for the event
    • Current gathering size restrictions and physical spacing requirements which would limit the overall number of attendees
    • The need to manage the well-being of our volunteers and attendees - many are older adults and some with underlying health conditions

    The organisers have assured fans of the event that they will be working closely with The Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust to bring the event back for 2021.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter