Tarras Airport plan on hold

The Tarras Airport runway would be between 2200m and 2600m long and capable of accommodating flights to and from Australia, the South Pacific and Southeast Asia. Image: Supplied

Christchurch Airport is putting its controversial Tarras Airport project on hold.

Christchurch city councillors were told the news in an email from the council’s investment company Christchurch City Holdings Ltd.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson informed CCHL about the decision to delay further action.

Watson told CCHL more time is needed to assess the project's impacts and consult with both local and national stakeholders.

The Christchurch Airport Board opted to slow the momentum on the Central Otago airport project.

The airport has been investigating a potential new airport near Tarras for several years.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the city council is due to discuss a letter of expectation to CCHL.

In a statement on Wednesday, CCHL said it did not expect significant amounts of capital to be committed to further investigations into the Tarras airport proposition in the short-term.

“In recent weeks, CCHL has actively engaged with the Board and Management of (Christchurch International Airport Ltd) CIAL on the Central Otago project,” acting chief executive Paul Silke said.

“We have been advised by the CIAL board that they have taken the decision to take further time to reflect on the status of this project, noting that the challenge of accommodating the future resilience, economic growth and infrastructure needs of this fast-growing region has not changed.

“We support this decision.”