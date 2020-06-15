Tattoo parlour attacked for second time in a week

Muscle Ink on Lincoln Rd. Photo: Bea Gooding

A Christchurch tattoo and barber lounge which was shot at last week was attacked again on Sunday night.

Muscle Ink Nation on Lincoln Rd is run by former Bandidos national president Hamish Hikori, who today posted on Facebook about the attack which took place around 7.15pm last night.

A police spokesperson said they are making enquiries into reports of damage to a window at the Addington premises.

Police also received reports of a firearm being discharged at the tattoo parlour on Tuesday night last week.

Hikori said on Facebook that he initially posted CCTV footage of the damage caused during the second attack but decided to take it down.

"Morena whanau, as many will know my shop was attacked again last night and I posted about it but took it down after re thinking it last night was bought to my attention that I needed to practice what I preach," Hikori wrote.

"Me posting about my shop being hit it was creating more negitive then positive people twisting the story's or having there own 2 cents worth so I decided to take it down.

"I feel sorry for these people who feel the need to do thinks to me it's not their fault its the environment they surround them selves in.

"They will learn there lesson cause karma is a bitch it always catches up sooner or later I know that from experience so focus on the positives.

However, a video of last week's shooting was posted on YouTube by Hiroki. It shows someone in a red car pulling up outside the parlour before firing.