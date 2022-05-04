Taylors Mistake to Scarborough: 81yo ticks tough swim off bucket list

Sumner resident Hugh Cable has ticked off an open water swim that he’s been contemplating for a while.

The 81-year-old swam from Taylors Mistake to Scarborough last week accompanied by an escort boat and his friend Kathryn Newberry who was on a paddle board to guide him.

With conditions near perfect, the 2600m distance took the octogenarian two hours to complete.

The water temperature was a cool 14.5 deg C but a little warmer than the chilly 8.5 deg C typical in July.

Hugh is a member of the Scarborough Dippers, which he joined in 2019, and goes for a swim with the group every day at 7am.

Ursula and Hugh Cable. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The swimmers take dips all year round and in all conditions, and use their gatherings to raise funds for local projects.

To prepare for his bucket list challenge, Hugh put in some extra training and swam twice a week from Corsair Bay to Cass Bay.

Although he is quite deaf, he is fit and active for his age. A former veterinarian, he and his wife Ursula moved from South Africa to New Zealand in 2014.

Ursula is also a member of the Scarborough Dippers and says her husband was inspired to push himself by other open water swimmers.

"Hugh has always been a fit and active man. In South Africa he ran an ultra marathon and canoed rivers.

"Swimming over there was usually done in swimming pools though."

A very tired Hugh Cable with his friend Kathryn Newberry at Sumner Beach. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Ursula said she was proud of his latest achievement.

He has wanted to do the swim challenge for a while and there were no other items on his bucket list at this stage, she said.

Hugh has swimming in his genes. His father was a champion long distance swimmer and swam until the age of 90.

As well as enjoying his daily dip, Hugh is also active in his community. He is a member of Probus, involved with the community garden, and sings in the Sumner choir.

-By Mick Jensen