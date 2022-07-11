Monday, 11 July 2022

Teacher accused of inappropriate behaviour at Cashmere High

    Allegations have been made about a teacher being inappropriate towards a pupil at Christchurch's Cashmere High School.

    The Ministry of Education confirmed the school had alerted it to the allegation.

    Ministry spokeswoman Nancy Bell said today that the school was aware it "can seek support and guidance from us to assist them if needed".

    However, she could not comment further on the specifics of the situation and referred The New Zealand Herald to the school's board of trustees.

    "We were made aware of the allegation by the school on 5 July 2022," she said.

    "School  boards of trustees are responsible for employment matters and given that this would be an employment issue it is inappropriate for us to comment further."

    The Teaching Council has been approached for comment.

    NZME has also sought comment from  Cashmere High School and the board of trustees.

