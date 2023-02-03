Teen admits sex assault of girl at Christchurch park

WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault and violence and may be distressing for some readers.

A 17-year-old who dragged a young girl through a park at knifepoint before sexually assaulting her in a public toilet told her he would kill her if she screamed.

What followed was a prolonged sexual assault during which the 14-year-old victim tried to call police but was caught when the man heard the 111 operator talking and took her phone away.

Today the man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Christchurch District Court where he pleaded guilty to the attack against the girl on the evening of December 3.

According to the summary of facts she was walking to a school to see some friends when she noticed the man was following her.

Eventually, the girl left the school to walk home, and again noticed he was following her.

As she approached a gate at Barrington Park the man grabbed her around the neck from behind and covered her mouth, telling her he had a knife in his pocket and if she screamed he would kill her. He then asked her name and age.

The man walked the girl back across the park and dragged her into a toilet block and closed the door. While walking across the park he told her she was not to move or scream or he would kill her with his knife.

The victim managed to call 111 discreetly by pushing buttons on her phone.

As the man tried to remove her clothing, he noticed her cellphone operating and he could hear the call-taker speaking to her.

He took the phone and ordered her to undress.

As he started to sexually assault her, he asked her if it felt good - she said no.

That did not stop him and he made her perform oral sex on him, holding her by the hair.

At one point the victim tried to pull away and he asked her “did I tell you to stop?” before threatening her again that he had a knife.

The victim then put her hand in the man’s pocket and found that there was no knife present.

He put his arm around her throat and she pleaded for him to stop, unable to breathe.

He grabbed her by the hair and continued the assault.

The man eventually finished the assault and left - slamming the door and causing the girl to be trapped inside the toilets.

She sustained a number of physical injuries including bruising to her neck, grazes to her knees and a sore scalp from her hair being pulled.

When the man was spoken to by police he confirmed he had been at the park but denied seeing any women there and denied being the person who committed the offences.

Through his lawyer, Elizabeth Bulger, he pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking the young girl away without her consent with the intent to have a sexual connection with her.

He also admitted two further charges of sexual violation, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment as well as a charge of intentionally impeding normal breathing by applying pressure on her throat and neck.

The man also did an indecent act on the girl, stole her phone, and was found in an enclosed yard without a reasonable excuse.

Bulger asked the judge to continue her client’s interim name suppression as reports provided to the court for his sentencing would reveal matters, some of which are of “significant concern.”

Judge Michelle Duggan accepted this and continued the name suppression order as it would be “too soon” to name the man, given how little is known about him and what is likely to be revealed through the reports. She also took into account his age.

He was remanded in custody until his sentencing set for May 2.

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.

- By Emily Moorhouse and Sam Sherwood

- Open Justice multimedia journalist, Christchurch