Teen appears in court charged with supermarket car park murder

The car park where Levi Haami was fatally assaulted. A teenager has been charged with murder. Photo: Georgia O'Connor-Harding

A 16-year-old youth has appeared in court this afternoon facing a charge of murder following a fatal assault in central Christchurch at the weekend.

He has entered a not guilty plea.

Levi Haami, 18, was attacked in the car park of Countdown on Moorhouse Ave in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was rushed to nearby Christchurch Hospital after the incident, about 2am.

Haami died the next day, surrounded by friends and whānau.

The teen accused of killing Haami was arrested and charged earlier today.

He appeared in the Christchurch Youth Court just after 2.15pm before Judge Tony Zohrab.

For legal reasons the name of the accused cannot be published.

Judge Zohrab allowed the Herald to report the basic details of the hearing.

The youth's lawyer, Moana Coles, said he denied the charge and sought a remand in custody until his next court date.

She did not apply for bail for the teenager.

He will next appear in the High Court at Christchurch in February.

It is understood the accused and Haami did not know each other.

Members of the accused's family were at the Justice Precinct but were not in the courtroom for his appearance.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident," said Detective Inspector Joel Syme.

"As the matter is due before the courts, police are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Tributes are appearing on social media for Haami.

He has been described as the "best brother" and "such a beautiful person".

"You were taken away from all of us way too soon," said a friend.

"You will never be forgotten. Had so many great memories with you brother."

- By Anna Leask