Teen appears in youth court after alleged Barrington Park assault

Barrington Park, where a young woman was allegedly assaulted. Photo: George Heard

A 17-year-old has appeared in court after a young woman was allegedly assaulted near an alleyway in Christchurch.

The alleged incident took place near the alleyway to Sugden St, Barrington Park about 9pm on Saturday.

On Wednesday evening police arrested a 17-year-old male.

The teen, who has automatic name suppression, appeared in the Christchurch Youth Court on Thursday before Judge Quentin Hix.

Duty lawyer Colin Eason said the teen was not applying for bail.

The matter is set to be transferred to the Christchurch District Court where he will appear on December 15.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells earlier said police were following a number of inquiries.

“This was a traumatic ordeal and the victim is receiving support from family and friends.”

Wells said he understood the community would be on high alert following news of the assault.

“If you were in the area around the time and noticed anything suspicious please get in contact.”

Anyone with CCTV, dash-cam footage, or any information that may assist police is asked to call 105, or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’ and quote file number 221204/2416.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

-By Sam Sherwood