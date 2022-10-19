Teen arrested after serious assault in Christchurch

City Mall. Photo: Newsline / File image

A teenager has been arrested after an assault in central Christchurch that has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

Police were called to the incident in City Mall on Cashel St just after 6pm on Tuesday.

The man was taken to Christchurch Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

A scene guard was put in place, while police officers and a photographer scoured the area.

An 18-year-old male is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.