Teen charged with strangulation after alleged sexual assault at Barrington Park

Barrington Park, where a young woman was allegedly assaulted. Photo: George Heard

A 17-year-old allegedly sexually violated a young woman and unlawfully took her away without her consent in Christchurch.

The alleged incident took place near the alleyway to Sugden St, Barrington Park about 9pm on Saturday.

On Wednesday evening police arrested a 17-year-old male.

The teen, who has automatic name suppression, appeared in the Christchurch Youth Court on Thursday before Judge Quentin Hix.

Court documents, seen by the Herald, allege the teen unlawfully took the young woman away without her consent with the intent to have sexual connection with her.

He faces two further charges of sexual violation, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, as well as a charge of intentionally impeding normal breathing by applying pressure on her throat and neck.

The teen is also charged with allegedly doing an indecent act on the young woman, stealing her phone, and being found in an enclosed yard without a reasonable excuse.

During the teen’s appearance, his duty lawyer Colin Eason said the teen was not applying for bail.

The matter is set to be transferred to the Christchurch District Court where he will appear on December 15.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells earlier said police were following a number of inquiries.

“This was a traumatic ordeal and the victim is receiving support from family and friends.”

Wells said he understood the community would be on high alert following news of the assault.

“If you were in the area around the time and noticed anything suspicious please get in contact.”

Anyone with CCTV, dash-cam footage, or any information that may assist police is asked to call 105, or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’ and quote file number 221204/2416.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

-By Sam Sherwood