Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Teen driver pleads not guilty to Christchurch crash that killed sisters

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Jason Alexander with his daughters Tayla (left), and Sunmara. Photo / Supplied
    Jason Alexander with his daughters Tayla (left), and Sunmara. Photo / Supplied

    A Canterbury teen has pleaded not guilty to a late-night crash that killed two sisters in Christchurch's Port Hills.

    The 19-year-old is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death, causing injury, and driving without the appropriate licence - after 17-year-old Tayla Alexander was killed in the crash on the Summit Rd in November last year.

    Her sister Sunmara died in hospital just over two weeks later.

    Judge Stephen O'Driscoll allowed continued name suppression until the Crown could put its case in a court appearance on October 22.

    Beforehand, the judge issued a stern warning to family and friends to refrain from calling out or interrupting the court or they would be removed.

    The teen will remain on bail until his next appearance.
     

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter