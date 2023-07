Police have released the name of the 18-year-old man killed in a crash near Christchurch Airport last Saturday.

He was Nyko Huia Flett-Stewart, 18, of Burnside.

Police say he was the sole occupant of the vehicle that crashed in McLeans Island Rd on Saturday, July 8 at about 2.30am.

Police have extended their condolences to his loved ones.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.