Teenagers arrested after early morning burglary

Five teenagers have been arrested in relation to an alleged burglary overnight in Christchurch.
Police were called to the commercial property on Halswell Rd about 2.30am on Thursday but the offenders fled in a vehicle.
A police spokesperson said the vehicle was stopped using spikes on Sparks Rd.
Police dogs then tracked the five teenagers who were taken into custody. They are now set to appear in the Youth Court.