Teens arrested for attempting to steal cars

Five teenagers were arrested on Wednesday night after they were caught trying to steal cars in central Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said four males and a female, aged between 15 and 16, are facing a charge of unlawfully attempting to take a motor vehicle on Cambridge Terrace.

They are expected to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court today.

"We want to thank the members of the public who reported the suspicious activity just before 10.30pm which led to swift action by police."