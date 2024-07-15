Teens charged after Christchurch shoe shop smash and grab

Four teenagers were set to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on Monday after breaking into a Cashel St shoe shop on Sunday.

Police were called to the store about 2.15am after the alarm was activated when the youths smashed the glass and took several items from the shop.

Christchurch Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said the youths were aged between 14 and 16.

The charges against them included burglary, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and willful damage.

About 15min after the burglary, Todd said the teens were spotted in a vehicle on Bridge St, Bromley, about 2.30am.

The driver failed to stop for police when told to pull over. Officers deployed road spikes at the Pages Rd and Rowan Ave intersection to stop the vehicle.

“The car was successfully spiked ... and police soon located the vehicle, with one young person inside, on Idaho Place, Burwood,” Todd said.

The other teens were found a short time later in the Burwood area.

“This incident highlights the value of a well-equipped security system; the store’s burglar alarm led to security and Police being alerted quickly, allowing us to act swiftly and identify and locate those allegedly responsible," Todd said.